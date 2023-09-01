The United States generated 187,000 jobs in August, according to data released this Friday by the Department of Labor. The unemployment rate rose three tenths, to 3.8%, moving away from the minimum in half a century. The largest economy in the world has chained 32 consecutive months of job creation in which it has added more than 13.7 million jobs. The US economy has not yet shown sufficient signs of cooling off after the aggressive interest rate hikes approved by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, but it is at a crossroads in which its imminent direction is not clear.

Analysts expected job creation to be 170,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to stand at 3.5%. Thus, paradoxically, although job creation has been higher than expected, unemployment has risen. Employment is measured in the United States with two surveys that sometimes give somewhat contradictory data. The difference is also explained by the increase in the active population.

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a week ago at the Jackson Hole (Wyoming) symposium that the next steps in monetary policy would be taken “carefully,” he reinforced the idea that there will be a pause in the meeting of the Federal Reserve. September 20. Powell, yes, also made it clear that inflation is still “too high” and that the central bank is willing to raise rates further from the current level of 5.25%-5.5%, which made it understood that a An additional 0.25 point hike may be on the table at the November or December meetings.

Although the Federal Reserve attaches great importance to the evolution of the labor market, this Friday’s data does not appear to be able to alter those plans, like others that have been released during the week that point to a cooling of the economy. , but which seems less convincing than Powell would like.

On the one hand, the Commerce Department has revised downward the estimate of the evolution of the gross domestic product in the second quarter. Where previously it estimated growth at an annualized rate of 2.4% (0.6% quarterly), it has left it at 2.1% (0.5% quarterly).

On the other, the number of job vacancies fell to 8.8 million last month, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday, the lowest figure since March 2021 and below 9.2 million in June, a revised figure. also down from 9.6 million. But the figure is still high and implies 1.5 jobs available for each unemployed person.

The number of people leaving their jobs also fell to 3.5 million, the lowest since February 2021, but once again the decline comes from extremely high levels during the pandemic that led to the phenomenon being dubbed “the great resignation”. . Of course, the general feeling is that it is no longer as easy to find a job as easily as it was a few months ago.

On the other hand, data on price developments closely watched by the Fed, related to personal spending, has rebounded in July from 3% to 3.3%, a further sign that the battle against inflation is not won, as Powell and other members of the central bank’s monetary policy committee made clear last week in Jackson Hole.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter