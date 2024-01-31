The unemployment rate in Brazil was 7.8% in 2023, according to the Pnad Contínua survey (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2024) .

The number is the lowest since 2014, when the country recorded an unemployment rate of 7.0%. In total, 8.5 million Brazilians are unemployed in the country. Compared to 2022, the rate was reduced by 17.6%. Here's the complete presentation (PDF – 639 kB).

For the quarter ending December 2023, the unemployment rate was 7.4%. The period recorded a decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to the quarter ended in September.

The survey also estimates that 100.7 million people ended up employed in 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to the previous year. The average employment level of the population was 57.6%.

The number of Brazilians with a formal contract reached the highest value in the series that began in 2012. There are 37.7 million people in this type of employment, an increase of 5.8% in the year. In the private sector without a formal contract, in turn, there are 13.4 million people.

The informality rate showed little variation and went from 39.4% to 39.2% from 2022 to 2023.

In relation to the average real income of the population, Pnad Contínua recorded an increase of 7.2% for 2023. The value reached R$2,979. The record value reached in the historical series is in 2014, when the average income reached R$2,989. The annual value of the usual real income, however, registered a new peak and reached R$295.6 billion.