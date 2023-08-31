Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 9:13 am

The unemployment rate in Brazil stood at 7.9% in the quarter ended in July, according to monthly data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) released this Thursday, 31, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result was in line with the median estimate of analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast, of 7.9%. The forecast range ranged from 7.8% to 8.4%.

In the same period of 2022, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 9.1%. In the moving quarter through June, the unemployment rate was 8.0%.

The real average income of the worker was R$ 2,935 in the quarter ended in July. The result represents an increase of 5.10% compared to the same quarter of 2022, according to the IBGE.

The mass of usual real income paid to employed persons added up to R$ 286.872 billion in the quarter ended in July, an increase of 6.20% compared to the same period of last year.