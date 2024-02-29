Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/29/2024 – 9:09

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 7.6% in the quarter ended in January, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) released this Thursday, 29th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result was below the median expectations of analysts interviewed by Projeções Broadcast, of 7.8%. The range of projections was from 7.4% to 8.6%.

In the same period of 2023, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 8.4%. In the quarter ending in December 2023, the unemployment rate was 7.4%.

The worker's real average income was R$3,078 in the quarter ended in January. The result represents an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The usual real income paid to employed people totaled R$305.125 billion in the quarter up to January, an increase of 6.0% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to IBGE.