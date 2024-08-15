Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 9:37

The unemployment rate fell statistically significantly in 15 of the 27 Federation units between the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the IBGE, the unemployment rate increased in only two Federation Units, but with a variation within the survey’s margin of error, that is, considered statistically non-significant: Federal District, from 9.5% in the first quarter of 2024 to 9.7% in the second quarter of 2024, and Rio Grande do Sul, from 5.8% to 5.9%.

The other 25 Federation Units either recorded an effective decline or a downward trend, although within the survey’s margin of error.

On a national average, the unemployment rate fell from 7.9% in the first quarter of 2024 to 6.9% in the second quarter of 2024. In São Paulo, the unemployment rate went from 7.4% to 6.4% in the period.

In the second quarter of 2024, the highest unemployment rates were in Pernambuco (11.5%), Bahia (11.1%) and the Federal District (9.7%), while the lowest occurred in Santa Catarina (3.2%), Mato Grosso (3.3%) and Rondônia (3.3%).