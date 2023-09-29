The absolute number of unemployed people fell by 5.9% against the previous quarter, reaching 8.4 million people

The unemployment rate in Brazil falls to 7.8% in the quarter ending in August. It is the lowest level since the quarter ended in February 2015, when it was 7.5%. When considering the period of June, July and August, it was the lowest rate since 2014 (7%).

According to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics)

