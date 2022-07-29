This is the lowest percentage since December 2015; unemployment reaches 10.1 million people

The unemployment rate dropped to 9.3% in the 2nd quarter of 2022. Unemployment reaches 10.1 million people. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the data this Friday (29.Jul.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (619 KB).

The unemployment rate is the lowest since December 2015 (9.1%) and also the lowest for the month since 2015 (8.4%). The index dropped 1.8 percentage points in relation to the 1st quarter of the year, when it was 11.1%.

The unemployment rate has dropped 4.9 percentage points since the second quarter of last year.

In absolute numbers, the unemployed population fell by 15.6% compared to the 1st quarter of 2021, which means 1.9 million fewer people. In one year, it dropped 32%, minus 4.8 million people.

The employed population was a record for the historical series, which began in 2012. There were 98.3 million people in the 2nd quarter. It rose 3.1% (3 million more) compared to the previous quarter and 9.9% (8.9 million more people) in 1 year.