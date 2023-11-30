Brazil has 8.3 million unemployed people, the lowest number since the April 2015 quarter

The unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the quarter ending in October. This is the lowest level since the quarter ended in February 2015. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Thursday (30.Nov.2023). Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 8 MB).

The unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points compared to the quarter from May to July 2023 (7.9%). It decreased by 0.7 pp compared to the same moving quarter of 2022 (8.3%).

In absolute numbers, Brazil has 8.3 million people looking for jobs. This number fell 3.1% (or 261 thousand fewer people) compared to the May-July quarter. In 1 year, it fell 8.5%, or 763 thousand fewer people.

The number of unemployed people reached the lowest number since the quarter ended in April 2015.

UNDERUSE

The underutilization rate fell to 17.5% in the quarter ended in October. This was the lowest level since the December 2015 quarter (17.4%). It fell 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter (May, June and July). There was a drop of 2 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year (August, September and October).

Anyone who is unemployed, works less than they could or has not looked for a job despite being available to work is considered underutilized.

The underutilized population was 20 million, a stable level compared to the previous quarter and 11.6% lower compared to the same quarter in 2022. The contingent is the lowest since February 2016.

Within the underutilized group there are the discouraged, who are those who have not looked for a job because they do not believe they will get it. This population totaled 3.4 million, a drop of 6% in the quarter ended in October compared to the previous one (2,200 thousand people less). It fell 17.7% (741 thousand people less) in 1 year.

JOB MARKET

The employed population reached 100.2 million in the quarter ended in October. This is the highest level in the historical series, which began in 2012. It exceeded 100 million workers for the first time. It rose 0.9% in the quarter (862 thousand more) and 0.5% (545 thousand more) in 1 year.

The employment level – percentage of employed people in the population of working age – was estimated at 57.2%, an increase of 0.4 pp compared to the quarter from May to July (56.9%). It was stable compared to the quarter ended in October 2022.

The number of employees with a work permit in the private sector (with the exception of domestic workers) was 37.6 million and increased 1.7% compared to the previous quarter, which represents an increase of 620 thousand people. In 1 year, it increased 2.7%, or more 992 thousand Brazilians.

The number of workers without a formal employment contract remained stable in the quarter and year, at 13.3 million. The informality rate recorded was 39.1%, which represents 39.2 million informal workers. It was 39.2% in the previous quarter and 39.1% in the same period in 2022.

INCOME

The usual real income was R$2,999, an increase of 1.7% in the quarter ended in October compared to the previous one. It rose 3.9% in 1 year.

The usual real income mass reached a new record in the historical series, of R$295.7 billion. It grew 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and 4.7% in 1 year.