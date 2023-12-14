Unemployment | Most unemployed in Jakomäki, regional differences growing in Helsinki

The unemployment rate is highest in eastern Helsinki, according to the latest statistics. The differences between residential areas are constantly growing.

In the regions, who already had a lot of unemployment, the situation has worsened even more, the city of Helsinki informs. At the same time, the differences between residential areas have also grown.

The highest unemployment rate is in eastern Helsinki. In statistics, the city is divided into eight large districts and smaller basic districts. The unemployment rate of the Eastern Greater District was 15.3 percent at the end of 2022.

The lowest unemployment rate last year was in the southern metropolitan area, where the figure was only 6.4 percent. Overall, the unemployment rate in Helsinki was 10.3 percent at the end of 2022.

A more detailed regional breakdown reveals that the lowest unemployment rate (4.8%) was in Tuomarinkylä, the highest (18.0%) in Jakomäki.

Unemployment rate has remained higher in the whole city than in the period before the corona pandemic.

The employment situation in the capital worsened dramatically in the early stages of the pandemic, but improved in 2021 and 2022. During the Corona period, however, the hardest blows fell on areas that already had a high unemployment rate, and the unemployment rate has increased in these areas.

There are also regional differences in the unemployment of those with higher education. The unemployment rate of those with higher education is higher in the eastern region than in southern Helsinki, although in general, those with higher education are less likely to be unemployed than others.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, the unemployment rate in Helsinki in October 2023 was 10.7 percent. That means 37,666 unemployed job seekers.