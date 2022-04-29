BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The unemployment rate in Brazil stood at 11.1% in the three months through March, stable from the quarter ended in December and the best result for the period since 2016, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday.

The result, which points to 11.9 million unemployed in the country, was below the expectation raised in a Reuters survey with analysts of a rate of 11.4%.

IBGE data also showed a 1.5% growth in real average income over the immediately previous quarter, an indicator that had been falling since the second quarter of last year, in a movement that the institute associated with the growth of formal work. In comparison with the same quarter of 2021, however, the yield fell by 8.7%, reaching 2,548 reais.

The IBGE stated that, contrary to what seasonally occurs in the first quarter, when the unemployment rate tends to increase, this time there was no increase in the search for work in this period after the dismissal of workers hired temporarily at the end of the year, contributing to for rate stability.

“You had a smaller number of people looking for work in the first quarter, this reduces the pressure on the labor market, and there was still a smaller reduction in occupation than was common in the first quarters”, said the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE. , Adriana Beringuy.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, when unemployment was at 14.9%, there was a decline of 3.8 percentage points in the rate.

The number of employees with a formal contract increased by 1.1% in the first quarter over the previous three months, while the group without a formal contract was stable and the self-employed fell by 2.5%.

In the activity sectors evaluated by the survey, only construction had a reduction in the number of workers, of 3.4% over the previous quarter, with the other sectors showing stability.

The Continuous PNAD surveys around 211 thousand households in the country.

(By Isabel Versiani and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Edited by Luana Maria Benedito)

