The amount of unemployment insurance will undergo changes in 2023. This is because the amounts are corrected annually by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security according to inflation in 2022.

In the case of updating unemployment insurance values, data from the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) are taken into account, one of the main inflation indicators in the country.

In 2022, the INPC accumulated an increase of 5.21% in the year. In addition, it should be noted that the amount can never be less than the minimum wage, which in 2023 will be R$ 1,320.

Average salary ranges Value of the unemployment insurance installment in 2022 – PARTIAL* Up to BRL 1,954 The average salary is multiplied by 0.8 (which is 80%), and it can never be below R$ 1,320 Between BRL 1,954 and BRL 3,258 What exceeds BRL 1,954 is multiplied by 0.5 (50%) and added to BRL 1,563 Above BRL 3,258 The value will always be R$ 2,215 *The value is partial because the INPC data for December has not yet been released, that is, the values ​​shown in the table, therefore, should still have a slight variation according to the result of the unemployment indicator, since to update the ranges of values ​​is considered the accumulated value of the INPC throughout the year 2022.

Unemployment insurance

A way of guaranteeing the livelihood of workers who have been dismissed without just cause until they find another job, unemployment insurance is a benefit provided only for professionals with a formal contract (CLT regime) and can be granted for up to five years. months.

The number of installments depends on how long the employee has worked at the company, as well as how many times he has applied for unemployment insurance. If it is the first time he asks for the benefit, for example, the employee who worked between 12 and 23 months in a certain company will receive 4 installments of the benefit, while those who worked 24 months or more will receive 5 installments.

In the second and third requests, the worker, in addition to receiving 4 and 5 installments within the same time limits as the first request, can also receive 3 installments if dismissed after working at the company for a period between 9 and 11 months (second request) or between 6 and 11 months (third order).