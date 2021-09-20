The recycled proposal of the National Action Party to promote support from the federal government for those without work, the Parliamentary Group in the Chamber of Deputies intends to promote through a series of activities in local and national media, digital platforms and with actions in various state. Said plan, according to a document sent to all legislators, including Rosa González, Mariela López, Gerardo Peña, Óscar Almaraz and Vicente Verástegui de Tamaulipas, is to make all the noise possible to provoke in the population support for the initiative that, it should be noted , had already been presented in the previous legislature, also as a bench.

Within that review as well as the reason for raising, when requesting a resource of 4 thousand 400 pesos a month, it has many ironies because in the official data of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, through the insured of the Mexican Institute of Social Security and supported For all state governments, there is a recovery in formal activity.

At the national level, there are almost a million jobs rescued in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic. Landed in Tamaulipas, whose base is 682 thousand as of August, only 3 thousand need to be added to overcome the damage of the health emergency (31 thousand were lost), with cases such as manufacturing in a historical record number (more than 310 thousand).

On the other hand, the deputies will be between Saturday 25 and Monday 27 in a “symbolic closure” of the new Felipe Ángeles Airport and the Dos Bocas refinery, the much criticized works of the 4Q. Oddly enough, the new Pemex complex ranks Tabasco as the state with the highest growth in jobs, 13 percent in the last three years.

That is to say, in moments where the economic recovery is translated into job sources, an incentive is put on the table that for the times is late and runs the risk of becoming obsolete.

The affected population in the entities would have liked to see it a year ago, when spaces were closed because they were considered non-essential activities; for example, the Tamaulipas. Thus, its scope, benefit and errors to be corrected would be known.

However, the PAN sticks to this option. _