The unions weren’t expecting any good, they were still disappointed. This Tuesday morning, the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, presented to employers and trade unions the latest version of her unemployment insurance reform project, decided in 2019, after having arbitrated the last technical points and adjustments. After the publication of a next decree scheduled for March, the first provisions of the reform will come into force on July 1, according to the ministry’s cabinet.

Among these measures, unanimously decried by the five unions included in the discussions (CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CGT, FO), the new rules for calculating the daily reference wage should leave more than 800,000 unemployed on the side of the road. , whose monthly allowances are set to decline (read our March 2 edition). “In four months, some will see their compensation drop from 30% to 40%, this is unacceptable”, reacted Denis Gravouil, negotiator for the CGT.

Measurements for some, screw turns for others

The government has argued for relaxation, in particular with the introduction of a floor – set up after the first version of the reform was retoked by the Council of State in November – which will prevent too drastic a fall. allowances. A palliative measure that does not calm the anger of trade unions. Especially since the creation of a bonus-malus intended to dissuade employers from resorting to too short contracts, supposed to balance this first measure, has been watered down. If the reference period starts well in July 2021, bad student bosses will not go to the cash until September 2022. “As of this summer, we will drastically lower the rights of the unemployed and we will take a few measures to limit short contracts in more than a year. It is not possible “, rebels the Cégétiste.

It is difficult in these conditions to believe in the displayed goodwill of the government. “One of the primary objectives of this reform is the fight against precariousness, and it is part of a set of public policies in this area”, pleaded Thomas Audigé, chief of staff to the Minister of Labor. To convince of this plan, he presented the unions with two clauses “Return to better fortune”, that is to say, a return to normal economy, which will condition the entry into application of the two measures announced today. The government has undertaken to wait, on the one hand, for the number of unemployed in category A to drop by 130,000 over a period of six months, and, on the other hand, for 2.7 million declarations prior to the hiring for employment contracts of more than one month are signed in four months. In cases where these two indicators agree, the unemployed will be faced with two new turns of the screw. On the one hand, it will take them six months of work out of twenty-four to obtain new rights against four months currently worked. On the other hand, the unemployed with a salary greater than 4,500 euros gross will be cut by 30% of their benefits after seven months, against nine today.

If the government prided itself on having been able to profit “Reciprocal listening and constructive debates” with the ” social partners “, the trade unions, they do not feel heard. “The fight continues, we will attack the decree legally”, promises Denis Gravouil.