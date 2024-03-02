Unemployment insurance | The gradation of the earnings-related benefit is progressing to the parliament – check the calculator to see how much benefit you would get in the future

The government wants the changes to take effect from the beginning of September.

The government the proposal on the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance will proceed to the parliament. The proposal was decided on Thursday at the general session of the Government.

Grading means that the level of earnings-related unemployment insurance decreases at around two months and again at around eight months.

Currently, there is no tiering in unemployment insurance, i.e. the level is the same for the entire duration of the earnings-related maximum duration. In the future, the level would drop to 80 percent after eight weeks of unemployment and to 75 percent after 34 weeks of unemployment.

The phasing is wanted to take effect from the beginning of September. In practice, the change only begins to have an effect in the longer term: for example, the unemployment insurance of those who become unemployed in September will not be stepped up if the months of employment have accumulated to full before the law change.

In the show changes will also be made to the accrual of the working condition. In the future, for example, wage-subsidized work would basically not accrue the working condition. Age-related exemptions are also waived.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government is implementing several changes to unemployment insurance, some of which have already been discussed in parliament. From the beginning of January, for example, the deductible period was extended from five to seven days. At the beginning of April, the child increases and the 300-euro protective part will be removed.