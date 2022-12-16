Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the unemployment insurance system is mandatory, starting from Sunday, corresponding to the first of next January, and includes all workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, citizens and residents in the country.

The unemployment insurance system aims to compensate the insured with a cash amount for a limited period in the event of his unemployment and until an alternative job opportunity becomes available.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified 8 channels for subscription, which are: the website (www.iloe.ae), the smart application of the insurance pool, Atm devices, Kiosk devices, businessmen services centers, banking applications, telecom companies bill (Du, Etisalat), text messages and any other channel. Determined by the Ministry with the service provider.

It also identified 9 national insurance companies that provide the insurance policy against unemployment, including Dubai Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company, Emirates Insurance Company, National General Insurance Company, Orient Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company, Oman Insurance Company, Orient UNB Takaful Company.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that the unemployment insurance system reflects the interest of the wise leadership in developing the business environment in the country and enhancing its position as a preferred destination for work and living, which is confirmed by international classifications and reports that show the preference of people from all over the world to work and settle in the UAE due to what it provides. It has great advantages in terms of security, safety, job benefits, level of education, health and quality of life.”

She stated that the UAE attaches utmost importance to preserving human dignity and upholding his status, as the system enhances the legislative and legal environment that guarantees the preservation of the rights of all workers in the country, citizens and residents, and provides the best means of care for them at all levels, which contributes to enhancing the stability and prosperity of society, which is one of the most important The priorities of good leadership.

Subscription fees and compensation

The Ministry indicated that the subscription and compensation fees will be in two categories, the first for those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams and less, as the insurance premium will be 5 dirhams per month, and the monthly compensation value does not exceed 10 thousand dirhams.

As for the second category, it is intended for employees whose basic salaries exceed 16 thousand dirhams, as the insurance premium will be 10 dirhams per month, and the value of the monthly compensation does not exceed 20 thousand dirhams.

According to the law, for entitlement to compensation it is required that the period of the insured’s contribution not be less than 12 consecutive months, calculated from the date of subscription to the insurance system, and that the beneficiary should not have been dismissed from his work for disciplinary reasons in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Relations Regulation Law, the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government and any relevant applicable legislation. The claim for compensation shall not be fraudulent or fraudulent. And if it turns out that the establishment in which he works is fictitious, the penalties and penalties stipulated in the law regulating labor relations and any other legislation in force in the country shall be applied to the establishment and the insured. Also, the payment of compensation will be stopped if the employee joins another job during the period of entitlement to compensation. The compensation will be on a monthly basis at 60% of the contribution salary, with a maximum of twenty thousand dirhams per month, for a period of three months from the date of unemployment, which is the maximum period for compensation for each claim.

Terms and conditions

The investor (owner of the establishment in which he works), domestic helpers, workers under a temporary contract, juveniles under the age of 18, and retirees who receive a retirement pension and join a new job are excluded from the unemployment insurance system.

The insured may agree on additional benefits with the service provider, which are the insurance companies licensed by the Central Bank and fulfill the conditions for practicing the activity of the unemployment insurance provider service issued by the Council of Ministers after consulting the Central Bank or any other government entity assigned by the Council of Ministers to provide insurance services against unemployment.

The disbursement of compensation to which the insured is entitled under this Decree Law shall not prejudice any other compensation or entitlements established in accordance with any legislation in force in the State.