Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

His Excellency Dr. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Mannan Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, announced that the unemployment insurance system will enter into force as of early January next year (2023), and citizens and residents working, whether in the government or private sector, can benefit from it, according to regulations Terms and conditions will be announced later.

He stressed that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, a decision to raise the target of Emiratisation rates and the Federal Law on unemployment insurance is a new stage of enhancing the business environment in the UAE.

He said: “These decisions contribute to upgrading the empowerment of national competencies and cadres, consolidating partnership with the private sector, and increasing the attractiveness of the labor market in the country and its ability to attract local and international talent through a package of incentives and safety nets that support healthy and sustainable economic growth.”

This came during a media briefing organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, on the new federal law on unemployment insurance, and the decision to raise the current Emiratisation rates at a rate of 2% annually for skilled jobs in private sector establishments that include 50 or more employees, and to achieve a rate of A total increase of 10% in 2026.

“insurance system”

Al-Awar revealed that, during the coming period, multiple insurance packages will be offered to insure against unemployment, and the employee has the right to choose the insurance package he deems appropriate in agreement with the service provider, who are the insurance companies, and there will be a basic package, and other cards with more advantages, explaining about packages The aforementioned insurance, that the employee’s salary will have a role in determining the appropriate package for him. He pointed out that there will be a time frame for benefiting from unemployment insurance, as an incentive to find a job opportunity again, stressing that a digital cover will be provided to prevent any manipulation or circumvention on the issue of localization and its annual percentages and to avoid the occurrence of any kind of fictitious localization, and this cover will support Digital is a legal framework to prevent potential fraud. He stated that a legislative and procedural system will be provided to govern and frame the relationship between the insured against unemployment and the insurance company, pointing out that there will be multiple stages of benefit from this insurance, noting that the next stage will witness awareness programs and definition of the federal law related to unemployment insurance and regulations. and policies related to this matter.

In response to a question about the financial contributions that the insured employee will pay to the insurance company, Al-Awar explained that this amount will be paid annually by the worker, and the specific value of this contribution will be announced at a later time, hinting that this amount will range between 40 and 100 dirhams annually, describing the contribution. that the worker will bear for unemployment insurance, as “simple and will not have an impact on the worker’s salary in case of subscription.”

In response to a question about the expected return to the insured in the event of unemployment, Al-Awar stated that a ceiling will be set within 60% of the basic salary, or a maximum of 20,000 dirhams per month.

A section of senior officials and attendees for the media briefing

Settlement first

On the required Emiratisation rate of 2% annually until 2026, Al Awar replied: “This percentage is reasonable, practical and possible, and I expect the system related to Emiratisation in the private sector to succeed.”

Regarding the skilled jobs that will be resettled, he stated that these jobs are professions that require skills and higher education starting from high school and above, and they are professions with high professional levels, revealing that 97% of citizens are qualified to work in skilled jobs in the private sector.

Regarding the consequences in the event that some private sector companies do not comply with the required Emiratisation percentage annually, he stated that in this case, the company must pay 6000 dirhams per month for each citizen who was not appointed according to the Emiratisation rates, starting from 2023. He explained that this amount It will rise and escalate at a rate of 1,000 dirhams per month until it reaches 10,000 per month in 2026, revealing that the number of citizens in the private sector is currently 31,000, and the government sector is still the largest employer and polarizer for citizens.

He revealed that 1.2 million work permits are currently issued according to the results of last year, of which between 30-40% are skilled jobs that can be occupied by citizens.

Stage priorities

Regarding the priorities of the labor market in the next stage, Al-Awar stressed that the next stage will witness giving a major priority to economic development and enabling human capital to reach the goal of “building the best and most active economy in the world”, which requires integrated solutions that respond to the needs and aspirations of society and individuals, and enhance and support local resources. It also ensures the resilience of the economy, and consolidates the country’s position as a capital for talent, companies and investments.

His Excellency affirmed the wise leadership’s interest in strengthening the role of national cadres and empowering them at all levels, while looking forward to participate actively and constructively in the country’s labor market, pointing out that increasing its role in the labor market will contribute to strengthening the capabilities of the national economy and supporting the growth of the business of private sector companies, stressing the importance of Its contribution to launching new economic sectors, promoting innovation and increasing levels of stability in the labor market.

Advantages for companies

Al-Awar said: “The decision to raise the percentage of Emiratisation annually in private sector companies comes with unprecedented advantages, including reducing the fees of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation by up to about 80% for private sector companies that achieve qualitative achievements in hiring and training citizens in partnership with the (Nafis Program). )».

Emiratisation rates

The media briefing organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the opportunities provided by the Cabinet’s decision presented raising the current Emiratisation target by 2% annually for skilled jobs in private sector companies and establishments with 50 or more employees, as part of the amendments to some provisions of the Cabinet’s decision regarding initiatives And competitive programs for Emirati cadres “Nafis”, which opens new horizons for qualified national cadres with expertise and skills within private sector companies.

He stressed that raising the target of Emiratisation rates by 2% annually until 2026 provides national talents and competencies, especially young people, with new options in the labor market, within local, regional and global companies that are keen to grow and expand their businesses in the region, based on the integrated and flexible business environment that it provides. UAE. His Excellency indicated that the decision is in the interest of empowering the private sector as well, while contributing to achieving the objectives of the “Nafis” program, for which the state leadership has allocated about 24 billion dirhams to employ 75,000 citizens in the private sector during the next five years, explaining that the incentives provided to companies in the private sector. Supports the acceleration of programs for integrating Emirati cadres into the labor market and providing them with the required national cadres and competencies.

protection canopy

The ministry’s briefing presented the Cabinet’s adoption of a federal law on the insurance system against unemployment through insurance packages, which aims to ensure the availability of income for the worker during his downtime until alternative job opportunities are available.

Al-Awar stressed that the unemployment insurance system provides a social protection umbrella and ensures a decent life for workers, in addition to attracting and maintaining the best international talents of creative, distinguished and skilled workers.

His Excellency said: “The UAE is keen on leadership at all levels, and today it proudly records the adoption of this innovative system of unemployment insurance, which enhances the competitiveness of the labor market and increases its attractiveness to global talents through solutions that include all workers in the private or public sector, relying on mechanisms innovative.”

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed that the unique guarantees offered by the system, at the level of all workers in the country, enhance the UAE business environment and its ability to attract and retain the best international talents from skilled workers by reducing business risks in a way that promotes the launch of projects and attracts talents who can contribute to Access to a competitive economy.

He said: “We were keen that the system be characterized by flexibility that allows the worker to agree on additional benefits with the insurance service provider, so that the system reduces risks in the labor market for individuals and increases flexibility for companies to deal with changes and thus enhances levels of competitiveness and supports the stability of living standards for families even during periods of unemployment. ».

A pivotal role

His Excellency Al-Awar indicated that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will play its pivotal role in this system, based on its mission to protect labor rights and improve and advance the business environment. The Ministry will follow up the work of insurance service providers to ensure achieving the best results for both employees and companies.

Al Awar stressed that the new decisions, whether with regard to the unemployment insurance system or raising Emiratisation rates, support in the medium and long term the strategic economic security of the UAE by enhancing the economy’s ability to attract competencies and skills from around the world and launching new economic sectors that contribute to diversifying sources of income with Empowering national cadres and consolidating the foundations of a flexible business environment compatible with global changes and transformations in the areas of production and working for a sustainable diversified economy.