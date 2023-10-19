After a period of major labor shortages, unemployment in the Netherlands rose in the past quarter. It has that Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday. Over the past three months, approximately six thousand unemployed people have been added per month, reaching a total of 371,000 unemployed in September. Unemployment rose fastest among young people.

According to Statistics Netherlands, the growth in unemployment is in line with the “deteriorating economic picture of recent months”. CBS only includes people who are looking for a job in this calculation. In the second quarter of this year, unemployment increased slightly, from 3.4 to 3.5 percent. This increase continued in the third quarter, bringing the unemployment rate to 3.7 percent in September. In the past quarter, around a thousand people found a job again every month.

It was mainly youth unemployment that rose in the past quarter. The number of young people between 15 and 25 years old who are looking for work and do not have a job increased from 8.3 to 8.8 percent. Unemployment is much lower in older age groups, although increases were also visible there. Unemployment among 25 to 44-year-olds rose from 2.8 to 2.9 percent, and among 45 to 75-year-olds there was an increase from 2.1 to 2.2 percent. Retirees are not included in these figures.

More benefits than last year

The number of unemployment benefits provided by the UWV in September decreased compared to a month earlier, by 1.3 thousand benefits. Compared to a year earlier, there has been a slight increase in the number of benefits. In 2023 there will be 3.1 thousand more current unemployment benefits, 2.0 percent more than in 2022.

To calculate unemployment, Statistics Netherlands looks at the labor force: the number of people between the ages of 15 and 75 who are looking for a paid job. For example, there are also 3.2 million people in this age category without work, but they are not included in the labor force and the unemployed because they have not recently looked for a job or are not immediately available for work.

