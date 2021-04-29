The unemployment increased by 8,700 people in the Murcia region in the first quarter of 2021 -coinciding with the highest incidence of the third wave of the coronavirus-, 7.77 percent compared to the previous quarter, with which the total number of unemployed stood at 120,400 people and the unemployment rate reached 16.42 percent, according to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA) made public this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In the last twelve months, the volume of unemployed increased in the Region by 1,200 people (1.03 percent), while the number of employed increased by 8,100 people, representing an increase of 1.34 percent in relation to the same quarter of the previous year.

From January to March, the number of employed fell by 1,200 people in relation to the previous quarter, representing a decrease of 0.19 percent, so that the total number of employed reached 612,900 people.

For its part, the number of active workers grew by 7,500 people in the first quarter of 2021, 1.03 percent, bringing the workforce to 733,300 people. In the last twelve months, the volume of assets grew by 9,400 people, which represents an increase of 1.29 percent in relation to the same quarter of the previous year.

The male unemployment rate it stood at 13.24 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 in the Region of Murcia, compared to the national average among men (14.07 percent). Unemployment among Murcian women stood at 20.49 percent, and the national average at 18.13.

Regarding the regional activity rate, it reached 59.33 percent, compared to 57.69 for the national group as a whole. The Region had in the first quarter of 2021 the seventh highest unemployment rate in the country by communities, with 16.42 percent.

Only the industry resists



By sectors, the one with the greatest increase in the unemployed is that of the group without previous employment, with an increase of 5,300 people compared to the last quarter of 2020. It is followed by the Services sector, which adds 4,600 unemployed. Consumption and Agriculture also registered a slight rise, with 600 and 300 more unemployed respectively compared to the previous EPA.

Only the Industry improves the unemployment data compared to the last quarter of 2020 as the number of unemployed in this sector decreases by 2,300.