Russia recorded a historical minimum of the unemployment rate. This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, at a government meeting by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“In November, unemployment reached a historic low of 3.7%,” Mishustin said.

The prime minister stressed that this figure was the result of the coordinated work of the government and parliamentarians, carried out in the face of sanctions, which Mishustin called unprecedented.

Earlier, on December 16, the Bank of Russia reported that unemployment in the Russian Federation had reached its historical low following a meeting of the Board of Directors. It was noted that against the backdrop of the effects of partial mobilization, labor shortages intensified in many sectors. Under these conditions, the growth of real wages accelerated in them, which may outstrip the growth of labor productivity.

Also on December 13, Vladimir Bragin, director for analysis of macroeconomics and financial markets at Alfa Capital Management Company, in an interview with Izvestia, said that unemployment is still not growing, which means that the economy continues to work.

In November, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova reported that the number of unemployed in Russia had decreased by 118 thousand people since March 1. In the same month, Golikova said that the number of registered unemployed in the country fell by 7,500 people.

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation on the labor market in Russia more than stable. However, according to him, the number of workers at risk of dismissal is growing. He noted that on a national scale this figure is small, but in some sectors the difficulties can be serious, in connection with which the president urged the government to take this moment into account.