Rosstat: the unemployment rate in Russia in May updated the historical minimum and amounted to 3.2%

The unemployment rate in Russia in May 2023 updated a historical low and amounted to 3.2 percent. It is reported Online Rosstat.

“The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 and over in May 2023 amounted to 3.2 percent (without excluding the seasonal factor),” the ministry’s document says.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that the unemployment rate exceeds 10 percent in a number of areas of the country at present. “These are labor-surplus territories with which we will have to work purposefully, targeted,” he said.

In June, Putin urged officials to pay attention to the problem of unemployment in the country and explained that, first of all, it is important to give people more opportunities to get a new specialty. According to him, residents of subjects where the labor market is in a difficult situation should be given opportunities to get a profession in the field of information technology and other technical areas.