D.he Corona crisis is becoming more and more noticeable on the labor market. A third more Hessen than a year ago currently have no job, announced the regional directorate of the employment agency. A total of more than 208,000 men and women are now looking for a job. If you also include those who are ill or are taking part in further training, around 258,000 are unemployed. Without short-time work, however, unemployment would be significantly higher. More than half a million Hessians receive short-time work benefits from the employment agency. In this way, your companies can do without layoffs for the time being.

Two developments in the numbers are particularly striking. Young people under the age of 25 are currently slipping into unemployment the most. On the one hand, there are school leavers who are still looking for a training position, and on the other hand, more trainees are not taken on after the end of their apprenticeship.

In addition, the regions in Hessen are affected very differently. In Frankfurt, Bad Homburg, Hanau and Offenbach in particular, the number of unemployed rose sharply. In Frankfurt it is 55 percent more than a year ago, which is the strongest increase of all districts and independent cities. The increase is significantly lower in northern and central Hesse.

Make full-time jobs more attractive

There is also a regional imbalance in the number of apprenticeships, says Frank Martin, head of the regional directorate. In Fulda, Korbach or Wetzlar there is a shortage of applicants, while there is a large overhang in Offenbach and in the Taunus. “We know from experience that the mobility of many young people is limited and only a few are willing to leave their home region.” There are still more open apprenticeships than applicants, but not in all professions and regions.

The trade association VhU points out that it should be made easier for the unemployed to earn something. These so-called top-ups would have twice the chance of finding a new job. At the same time, however, they need to be motivated to look for a full-time job. Hesse should advocate in the Federal Council “that the additional income rules for recipients of unemployment benefit II are changed in such a way that the incentive to take up a full-time job increases,” said Dirk Pollert, General Manager of the Association of Hessian Business Associations.

The German Federation of Trade Unions in Hesse advocated training employees more intensively in order to prepare them for the jobs of the future. A reduction in working hours is also a sensible option.