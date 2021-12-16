In recent months, Dutch unemployment has fallen to its lowest point since 2003. In November, 2.7 percent of the Dutch labor force, or 251,000 people, was unemployed. That will be revealed on Thursday figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). A month earlier, unemployment was still at 2.9 percent, a year earlier at 4 percent.

The number of unemployment benefits also decreased in November, by about 5 percent compared to the previous month. The number of people receiving these so-called unemployment benefits has been falling for ten months in a row. Before that, a sharp increase was observed for several months in a row. In the spring of 2020, when the corona crisis started and many sectors in the Netherlands were closed, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits actually increased. The UWV benefits agency spoke of an “unprecedented” increase at the time.

According to the CBS census, everyone between the ages of 15 and 75 who has paid work, has recently looked for it or is immediately available to work in the labor force. In addition to the 251,000 people who fall under the so-called unemployed labor force, there were 3.6 million people who were not working in November. Because they were not looking for work or were not available for it, for example because of illness, pension or attending education, Statistics Netherlands does not include them in the labor force and they are not included in the unemployment figures.

Tight labor market

Last summer, CBS already established that the Netherlands is struggling with a particularly tight labor market: for the first time since the first measurements in 2003, there were more vacancies than unemployed people. This was partly due to the fall in unemployment, but also because companies and organizations needed more and more staff.

This shortage is partly due to the consequences of the corona crisis, labor market experts said at the time NRC. As a result of the lockdowns, the cabinet put in place several support measures that allowed employers to keep people in service they might otherwise have had to fire. In addition, the financial support kept companies alive that under normal circumstances might have collapsed – just under a year after the start of the pandemic, the number of bankruptcies was exceptionally low.

Experts expected that unemployment would rise again with the phasing out of the support measures. With the disappearance of almost all corona measures in October, the outgoing cabinet has also put an end to the corona aid, to reintroduce it in November in order to absorb the consequences of the evening lockdown. According to some experts and the Central Planning Bureau, this could actually increase the shortage on the labor market, because workers would be less likely to move from distressed sectors to sectors where there is a need for work.