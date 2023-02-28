The unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 23.3 percent, according to data from the Jordanian Department of Statistics.

Providing jobs for young people is a major concern of the Jordanian government, with the aim of stimulating growth.

In its latest report, the International Monetary Fund expected Jordan’s GDP to grow at 2.7 percent in the years 2022-2023, up from 2.4 percent in the fourth review, the results of which were published in June 2022. The report also showed that the Central Bank of Jordan succeeded in maintaining monetary and financial stability. .

And the Jordanian Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, said in previous statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the vision of economic modernization in Jordan aims to double growth in the Kingdom to 5.5 percent over 10 years, in addition to attracting foreign investments worth $ 1.5 billion annually, and attracting local investments. $2.5 billion annually.

The vision also aims to provide one million jobs within 10 years.

Al-Khasawneh stressed that the structural economic reforms would preserve the middle class and maintain monetary stability, allowing the free movement of foreign exchange for investors without any restrictions.