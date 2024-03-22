Unemploymenta persistent challenge affecting many communities around the world, is no stranger to Culiacán where the need to address this problem is more urgent than ever. According to the Association for Cooperation for Development and International Business (ACD International), the Unemployment rate in Culiacán stands at 4 percent, which is equivalent to approximately 24 thousand people. These figures underscore the importance of implementing a comprehensive employment strategy to revitalize the local economy and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants. Unemployment not only affects the economic well-being of individuals and their families, but also has repercussions on the social stability and general development of the community.

SRE warns that Texas Law SB4 would impact bilateral relations and trade between Mexico and the US

Mexico will give $110 dollars a month and employment to each deported Venezuelan

Sheinbaum rules out that the discovery of bodies in Pesquería, Nuevo León, is a message to his campaign

#Unemployment #Culiacán #problem #priority #attention