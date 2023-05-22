Dhe Lama Temple in central Beijing is full of students. At the temple kiosk, the students pick up bundles of incense sticks, light them in a metal charcoal stove and wave the incense in all directions with folded hands. Some grin, but most look pretty serious. Then they go in front of the Hall of Infinite Happiness, kneel down and pray for a better future.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

The official unemployment rate among young Chinese in the cities has risen to 20.4 percent. Praying students are increasing in Beijing. The authorities apparently accept the burgeoning popular piety for the time being. It’s an outlet for growing concerns. Some ask whether hard work is still worth it.

A young woman sits on the stone steps of a red-painted pavilion and ponders. Her pants reach over her white sneakers, on her lap she has a backpack with a small white teddy bear dangling from it. She says she prays for the parents’ health and for their trials. “Many pray in order to achieve something,” she says. “Not because they’re religious.” Bracelets made of plastic balls containing holy ash are selling like hot cakes. Gray and white balls bring luck for exams, green for a career, brown for wealth, blue for health. Some bracelets sell for the equivalent of forty euros. Intermediaries have recently started offering them on the Internet for Chinese from the provinces who can’t make it to Beijing.

Entrepreneurship falls victim to security and nationalism

You could call her Tina, says the woman. Tina is the first in the family to study statistics, she will graduate in two years. She doesn’t know what will happen next. The high unemployment scares many and will certainly last longer, she says. After all, many more Chinese are now studying than before. Tina comes from Hebei province, where her parents once got a job from the state. “Today in the market economy system, people are more afraid,” says Tina, “there is more pressure and much greater competition.” Although China’s economy is growing again after the end of the draconian corona measures, it is significantly less than before. In the summer, another twelve million graduates are entering the job market, more than ever before. Some will probably remain unemployed.







Tina is nineteen years old and says she has no intention of getting married: “That’s not necessary.” She only wants a child if it no longer has to fight for everything like she does. She doesn’t believe in that. “In the future, the competition will be even greater, and it will then be even harder for the children.” China’s birth rate has almost halved in the past ten years. Nevertheless, this gives her little hope that this will ease the situation on the labor market in the future.

In the largest building in the temple grounds stands an eighteen-meter-tall sandalwood Buddha, a gift from the Dalai Lama of Tibet, who had it brought to Emperor Qianlong in Beijing in the eighteenth century. Later, the communists fought religions, and Tibetan Buddhism is still being persecuted today. The Beijing temple is now just a tourist attraction under government supervision.

Fang walks through the temple with a fresh roll of incense sticks. He is praying for his new job, starting next Monday in a computer games company. He wrote ten applications, actually not many, says Fang. He analyzes data, which is in demand everywhere. He then has to work twelve hours a day, the pay is rather average, but that’s the way it is. Fang says that compared to earlier times, one earns better, but still cannot buy anymore.