The unemployment rate reached 4.2 percent at the end of the second quarter of this year.

On the other hand, average wages, excluding bonuses, increased by 7.8 percent on an annual basis in the period from May to July, the fastest pace of increase since these data began being recorded in 2001.

Commenting on the data, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “Wage growth remains high, which partly reflects the lump-sum disbursement of salaries to public sector workers.”

“But for real wages to grow sustainably, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation,” he added.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, pledged shortly after assuming office in October 2022 to reduce inflation by half, after it had exceeded 10 percent at the time.

The UK’s inflation rate, at 6.8 percent, remains the highest among the G7 countries.

Economist Ashley Webb at Capital Economics noted that “labor market tightness continued to ease in July.”

However, she believes that “wage growth will only increase the Bank of England’s turmoil and confirms our view that the bank will raise interest rates again, from the current 5.25 percent to a maximum of 5.5 percent,” during its next meeting.