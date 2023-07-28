A woman hands out flyers from a recruiting office in São Paulo, in a file image. AMANDA PEROBELLI (Reuters)

Unemployment in Brazil has been falling slowly but steadily since January of this year. The number of unemployed in the quarter between April and June stood at 8%. They are 0.8 points less than in the previous quarter and 1.3 compared to the same period last year. In one year, 1.4 million Brazilians left the unemployment lists, according to official data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Friday. It is the best data for that quarter since 2014.

The average level of wages has also risen. Now a Brazilian charges an average of 2,921 reais (618 dollars, 560 euros). It is a revaluation of 6.2% so far this year. Despite the good news, all that glitters is not gold. Analysts from this state body highlight that formal work, with social security contributions, remains stable; What has grown above all in recent months is informal work, which currently in Brazil represents almost 40% of those who have a job.

“The drop in unemployment indicates that we are on the right path,” Economy Minister Fernando Haddad celebrated on his social networks, who this week also had other joys. In July there was a deflation of 0.07%, mainly thanks to the fall in the price of electricity. So far this year, inflation has accumulated a rise of 3.09%, which is within the official objectives of the Central Bank. The Government hopes that this truce in the rise in prices will push the bank’s monetary policy committee to lower interest rates, which have been at 13.75% since August last year. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva constantly complains about what he considers the bank’s excessive discipline to contain inflation, which ends up being an impediment for Brazilians to access credit, consume and turn the wheel of the economy.

The Central Bank’s economic policy committee will meet again to decide on interest rates on August 2, and the expectation is maximum in the government’s economic team. Haddad said this week that there is a “collection of factors” for the rate to fall. Among those factors is another piece of good news for Brazil that arrived on Wednesday. The Fitch risk rating agency raised Brazil’s grade from BB- to BB, which places Brazil two notes away from achieving the so-called investment grade. The agency cited “a higher-than-expected macroeconomic and fiscal result,” expressed relief after “successive shocks in recent years” and praised recent proactive policies and reforms, expecting that “the new government will work for improvements additional”. Recently, the Government managed to move forward in the Chamber of Deputies a tax reform that had been stalled for more than 30 years. Fitch also revised upwards its growth forecasts for the Brazilian economy for this year, from 0.7 to 2.3%.

