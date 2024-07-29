Unemployment | HS found out who really has reason to fear unemployment – two areas are highlighted

Unemployment|Unemployment is expected to get worse at the end of the year, even though the economy is already beginning to turn around.

Fear about losing a job and becoming unemployed is now weighing on Finns’ minds.

Fear has a big impact, because it also keeps housing sales on hold, cuts restaurant sales and retail demand – and generally slows down the economic recovery.

HS asked the experts how worried one should be about the increase in unemployment. Who really has reason to fear for their job and who can be at ease, i.e. in which sectors the threat of unemployment is greatest?

According to the experts, it is clear that unemployment will worsen during the rest of the year.

This is despite the fact that in the economy the bottom of the cycle has already been reached and a turn for the better is already budding. It was reported by the Central Confederation of Business and Industry published on Monday EK’s business cycle barometer.

“The labor market always improves with a delay, and now the development has taken a turn for the worse. Unemployment is still increasing,” Danske Bank’s chief economist also assesses Pasi Kuoppamäki.

The head of EK agrees Sami Pakarinen.

Unemployment can increase for about half a year after the economic turnaround has already begun.

It is not an exceptional situation, but a generally known economic phenomenon. Unemployment and employment always develop with a lag compared to the economic situation.

“Some companies have a need to cut costs and therefore reduce the workforce even when signs of a turnaround are visible,” says Kuoppamäki.

This means that the autumn saw numerous change negotiations and layoffs.

There are also fewer new jobs open than before, which means that it is more difficult for those who become unemployed to find employment.

“Before companies hire more people, they want to make sure that the wheels of the economy have really started rolling,” Pakarinen reminds.

Pakarinen also emphasizes that the fact that we are now receiving conflicting signs from the economy is actually a good sign. I did this because a contradiction in signs always indicates that a turnaround is underway.

In June the trend number of the unemployment rate reached 8.2 percent, while it was 7.7 percent in January and 7.1 percent a year ago.

At the same time, unemployment has also spread to other sectors than originally thought.

Even at the beginning of this year, it was believed that unemployment would be suffered mainly in the construction industry and industries closely connected to it. Since then, the situation has changed.

Already in late spring, change negotiations aimed at layoffs, i.e. the former collective bargaining negotiations, spread like wildfire to other sectors as well.

At the same time, the fear of unemployment has also grown. Statistics Finland’s consumer confidence index published on Monday said that in July more than half of Finns expect unemployment to increase. The number has increased since June.

Consumers’ fears are of great importance, because slightly more than half of the gross domestic product in Finland is generated by private consumption.

Now those who work in service industries and trade companies are now at the greatest risk of becoming unemployed. Kuoppamäki and Pakarinen agree on this.

Until now, the service sector has been the driver of the economy, while development in industry has been sluggish. There has been enough work.

Now the situation is turning the other way around and the pulling responsibility is shifting to the shoulders of industry and the weakness has spread to the service sectors

This is bad news because the service industry is labor-intensive, meaning it employs a lot of people. In this case, the number of unemployed people can also increase a lot.

Unemployment can increase, for example, in the restaurant and tourism industry, where bankruptcies have been seen.

The number of personnel in the trade sector has also decreased, and more reductions are likely still to come, says EK’s business cycle barometer.

Unemployment can also threaten those working in information and communication services. There, too, the staff has already been reduced.

On the other hand, according to Pakarinen, the situation looks good in real estate services and other services, which include, among other things, business services as well as educational, social and healthcare services.

In them, the companies are even planning to increase the number of personnel, and the number of people has not been reduced so far.

“For example, law firms are probably doing quite normally, just like healthcare. There’s plenty of work,” says Kuoppamäki.

According to Pakarinen, the employment outlook for other services can become even better.

“Everything depends on how Finns spend their money during the fall,” he emphasizes.

If consumers believe that the situation will improve, they dare to spend their money when the uncertainty decreases.

In industry the situation still looks bleakest in construction, even though layoffs have already been handed out there as a result of housing construction stalling.

The employment situation is still not getting any easier, because construction is not starting to pick up speed yet.

Downsizing is also still expected in almost all other industrial sectors, with the exception of the paper industry.

In the paper industry, the situation is already turning around. More orders have been received and production is on the rise, although demand is still weak. Companies do not plan to reduce employees.

Others there is a greater risk of unemployment now also young people and recent graduateswho are looking for their first job.

The number of open jobs has clearly decreased from what it was 1–2 years ago, so finding a job is difficult, says Kuoppamäki.

Instead, over 55 years old have managed to hold on to their jobs and according to Kuoppamäki, their employment has remained reasonable.

He believes that the situation for young people will also get easier when the economy improves.

Kuoppamäki reminds that the transition from unemployment to a labor shortage can sometimes happen quickly, when the economy gradually starts to recover. He expects the situation to improve slightly within a year.

“Within a couple of years, we may again be in a situation where labor reserves are scarce, if the economic turnaround is strong enough,” says Kuoppamäki.

Pakarinen, on the other hand, believes that the employment situation will be better in a year. Relief can start to be seen already at the end of the year.

Even though it is difficult at the moment, he believes that just knowing that the situation is getting easier can help consumers cope.