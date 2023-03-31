Unemployed population was 9.2 million in the period, up 5.5% compared to the previous quarter

Brazil’s unemployment rate rose to 8.6% in the quarter ended in February. Unemployment increased by 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous quarter (from September to November 2022). In 1 year, there was a drop of 2.6 percentage points.

In absolute numbers, the unemployed population was 9.2 million in the period. This contingent increased by 5.5% (483 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, it dropped 23.2%, or 2.8 million Brazilians.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Friday (31.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (1 MB).

The data are part of the Continuous PNAD (Continuous National Household Sample Survey). The document shows monthly indicators produced with information from the moving quarter ended in February 2023.

UNDERUSE

Those who are unemployed, work less than they could or have not looked for a job even though they are available to work are considered underused.

The underutilization rate rose to 18.8% in the quarter ended in February of this year. The number showed stability in relation to the quarter from September to November 2022. In one year, the decrease was 4.7 percentage points.

The number of underutilized people increased to 21.6 million in the last result, remaining stable compared to the previous quarter. It also fell compared to the quarter ended February 2022 (20.7%).

Within the underutilized group, there are the discouraged, who are those who have not looked for jobs because they do not believe they will succeed.

This population dropped to 3.6% in relation to the previous quarter and totals 4 million Brazilians in the period. Decreased 16% compared to the period in the annual comparison, which represents 754 thousand people less in the group.

JOB MARKET

The employed population was 98.1 million people in the quarter ended in February. It fell 1.6% (1.5 million) compared to the previous quarter and was up 3% (about 2.9 million people) in one year.

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector was 36.8 million, remaining stable in relation to the previous quarter. It rose 6.4% in the annual comparison, which is 2.2 million more people.

The number of employees without work papers –informal– fell to 13 million. The contingent had a drop of 2.6% in relation to the previous quarter, representing 349 thousand people. It grew by 5.9% compared to the November 2021 quarter, which represents 725 thousand people.

The informality rate was 38.9% of the employed population, showing stability in relation to the previous quarter. The number of informal workers was 38.2 million in the quarter.

AVERAGE INCOME

The usual real income (R$ 2,853) was stable compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% compared to the same period last year.

The mass of usual real earnings (R$ 275.5 billion) showed stability in relation to the last quarter and an increase of 11.4% in the annual comparison.