The latest unemployment figures for August fell on Friday, September 25. They indicate a fourth consecutive month of decline in the number of unemployed. “In August, France had 3,872,000 category A unemployed without activity. This is 4.3% less than in July“, explains the journalist Viktor Frédéric on the France 3 plateau. Concretely, 174,800 unemployed people have found at least partial activity.

The data are surprising in such a context of crisis. “But like last month, this is explained by the use of companies to temporary work and short contracts“, continues the journalist. The activity continues to resume since deconfinement thanks to these contracts, represented by categories B and C at Pôle emploi. These categories include job seekers who have worked anyway. Their number has increased by 164,000 in one month.

