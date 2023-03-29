Rosstat reported a drop in the unemployment rate to a historic low of 3.5 percent

In February this year, the unemployment rate in Russia fell to a historic low and amounted to 3.5 percent. The record is reported in report Rosstat.

The indicator takes into account the unemployed population over the age of 15. Also, it does not exclude the seasonal factor.

It is specified that in January a total of 2.734 million citizens were unemployed in Russia, but in the following month this figure fell to 2.635 million. At the same time, 0.6 million people officially had the status of unemployed by the end of February.

In early March, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also reported on a record low unemployment rate. At that time, according to her, the figure was 3.6 percent.