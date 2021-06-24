In the first quarter of the year, the official unemployment rate was 10.2%, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC). It affects 1.3 million people. The figure is lower than the data released in March of this year, which marked a rate of 11% at the end of the last quarter of 2020. The decrease is part of a rebound in the economy, during the same period of 2.5%, as reported by the statistical agency in the last hours.

Today’s official data also shows that the activity rate (TA) –which measures the economically active population (EAP) over the total population– reached the 46.3% and the employment rate (TE) –which measures the proportion of employed persons in relation to the total population– was located at 41.6%.

Regarding the unemployment rate, according to INDEC it was 12.3% for women, while, among men, it was 8.5%. In addition, this indicator was lower in the agglomerates with the smallest population: in the agglomerates with less than 500,000 inhabitants, reached 6.8% of the EAP in the first quarter, against 10.8% in those with 500,000 and more inhabitants.

Among the regions, in addition, Greater Buenos Aires had the highest unemployment rate (11.0%), while Northeast was the one with the lowest level (6.1%). Regarding the job search time, more than half of the unemployed population (56.5%) had been unemployed for 6 months or more; while approximately a third (30.9%) had been in the job search process for less than 3 months.