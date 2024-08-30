The unemployment rate fell to 6.8% in the quarter ending in July, according to the IBGE this Friday, the 30th. This was the lowest rate for a quarter ending in July in the historical series of the IBGE’s Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), which began in 2012.

Unemployment fell by 0.7 percentage points compared to the quarter from February to April (7.5%) and fell by 1.1 percentage points compared to the same moving quarter in 2023 (7.9%).

The number of unemployed people in the country fell to 7.4 million, the lowest number of people looking for work in the country since the quarter ending in January 2015.



#Unemployment #falls #July #lowest #rate #history #month