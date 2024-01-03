The year 2023 said goodbye, leaving 1,697 fewer unemployed people in the Region of Murcia in the month of December, which represents a decrease of 1.98% in relative terms compared to the previous month, according to data made public this Wednesday by the Public Service of State Employment (SEPE). The data for the Region is the third best by autonomous community in the last month, only surpassed by the Balearic Islands and Andalusia.

In the last 12 months as a whole, the Region of Murcia has had a decrease of 6.76% in the number of unemployed. A figure that translates into 6,083 fewer unemployed people in 2023 compared to 2022. A figure that improves the national average, which is a drop of 4.59%. The Region ended the year with 83,879 unemployed.

With the decrease in the last year, there have now been three consecutive years of decreases in unemployment in the Region. This total number of unemployed is the lowest figure at the end of a year since 2007. Since the beginning of the historical series, in 1996, unemployment has fallen most years in Murcia (16 times), while it has risen in 11 occasions.

In terms of sex, the year closed with 51,980 unemployed women, 3,703 less than the previous year, and 31,899 unemployed men, which represents a decrease of 2,380 in the number of unemployed in the last year. In 2023, unemployment among young people under 25 years of age fell in the Region of Murcia, with 183 fewer unemployed, and unemployment among people aged 25 or over was reduced by 5,900 unemployed.

The behavior of employment in the last month of the year was better than in the same period of 2022, when the decrease was 1,040 unemployed, a reduction of 1.14% in relative terms.

By sectors, the decrease in unemployment in the month of December, always closely linked to hiring for the Christmas campaign, was mainly responsible for the services sector, which accounted for 1,232 of the 1,697 fewer unemployed. Agriculture also experienced a decrease of 209, while in industry (43) and construction (72) unemployment increased.