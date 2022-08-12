In the other 4 States and in the Federal District, there was stability; Tocantins had the biggest drop, of 3.8 percentage points in the period

Unemployment declined in 22 Brazilian states in the 2nd quarter. In the other 4 states and the Federal District, there was stability in the unemployment of their population.

The data were released this Friday (12.Aug.2022) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the intact of the search (5 MB).

The state that had the sharpest drop in the 2nd quarter was Tocantins. The unemployment rate dropped from 9.3% to 5.5%, a reduction of 3.8 percentage points in the period.

There was also a significant drop in Pernambuco. The State had a rate of 17% to 13.6%. The drop was 3.5 percentage points. The rate is still above the general average, which includes the entire population. Overall, unemployment is 9.3%, that is, 10.1 million people are unemployed.

In addition to the Federal District, the 4 states that had stability, according to the IBGE, were Amapá, Ceará, Rondônia and Mato Grosso.

The states that registered the highest unemployment rates in the 2nd quarter are Bahia, with 15.5% and Pernambuco, with 13.6%. Santa Catarina (3.9%) and Mato Grosso (4.4%) have the lowest.

Here is the unemployment rate in each unit of the federation: