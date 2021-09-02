Several tourists on the beach of La Carihuela, in the town of Torremolinos (Costa del Sol), on July 19. Garcia-Santos / El Pais

Employment shines during the summer season and begins to fade in August. But this year the summer season seems to be lengthening in the job market. According to the data known this Thursday, unemployment experienced a drop of 82,583 people during the eighth month of the year compared to July, and the total number of unemployed fell to 3,333,915 workers. It is not usual for the unemployed to decline at the end of the tourist season. The number of unemployed adds six months of decreases and also, according to Labor, that of August is the largest drop in the entire historical series, which began in 1999.

However, this reduction in the number of unemployed in August has not been accompanied by another in the computation of Social Security affiliations, which with respect to the previous month has recorded 118,004 fewer contributors, in average terms and without consolidating the adjustment seasonal. In this way, the total figure stood at 19,473,724 affiliates, which is not far from the last record records of July. If the statistical method that modulates the registrations according to the time of year is applied, the results improve: 19,477,505 total affiliates, 76,541 more than in July.

The sectors that created the most employment in August were Hospitality (+ 2.39%) and Household Activities (+ 3.91%), while Education (-6.70%) and Artistic, Recreational and Entertainment Activities ( -5.29%) lost more affiliates. Self-employed workers, for their part, also saw their volume lowered to 3,315,603 average affiliates in August, 7,358 less than in July (-0.22%).

The Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, announced this Wednesday during an interview on Onda Cero that the next data on registered unemployment would “surprise”. Thus, placing itself in line with the advance launched by the department of José Luis Escrivá regarding the increase in affiliations, and which predicted record unemployment records that have ended up being materialized. There is optimism within the Executive regarding the recovery of the economy, and the labor market data increase that sentiment even more.

Despite the fact that summer is a good time of the year for the labor market, especially focused on the months of June and July ―because it is the period in which more contracts are formalized―, August tends to unbalance this balance by decreeing the end of the high tourist season and canceling many contracts related to this sector. However, the rebound in the labor market has received air due to the lifting of restrictions and progress in the vaccination process, despite the appearance of the delta variant and the consequent fifth wave of infections.

During the month of August, 1,407,563 contracts were formalized, 288,900 more than in the 2020 period (+ 25.83%), and thanks to this, the accumulated contracting throughout 2021 is close to 12 million (11,864,833 ), which increases by 1,910,570 more contracts (+ 19.19%) the amount registered during the same eight-month period last year.

Regarding workers who remain affected by a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), the results are also promising: as of August 31, there were 272,190 people protected by this mechanism, which reflects a decrease of 59,296 people with respect to those who were in this situation on the last day of July. The average number of people in ERTE in August, however, was somewhat higher, 277,905; and the more than 3.5 million workers who came to find themselves in this situation at the highest point of 2020 are very far away.

On the other hand, the sectors that brought the most workers together under this umbrella were Food and Beverage Services (65,373) and Accommodation (39,091). The island territories are once again the leaders of this ranking: Las Palmas is the province with the most workers in ERTE (6.31% of its affiliates), ahead of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (5.50%); and the Balearic Islands (4.07%)