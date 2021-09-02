The

labor market recovery At levels prior to the pandemic, it is already a certainty in the Region of Murcia. The momentum of the summer season has not been slowed by the end of the tourist season and, atypically,

unemployment fell by 5,078 people in August. This decrease for the sixth consecutive month reduces the number of unemployed registered in the lists of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) to 100,862,

the lowest figure since December 2019.

To put into context the importance of this 4.8% decrease compared to last July, when

the largest drop in unemployment in the historical series was recordedYou just have to look at the data from the last summer before the pandemic. In August 2019, the end of August caused an increase in unemployment of 3.3% (3,137 more unemployed), compared to the decrease of almost 5% this year.

In interannual terms, the data are also very favorable for the Region of Murcia.

Compared to August 2020, the unemployment rate has fallen by 15.26%, the seventh most pronounced decrease by communities and three points above the national average. This reduction translates into 18,157 fewer unemployed in the last year.

This decline is mainly due to the services sector, which has weathered the end of the tourist season with a 4.25% drop in unemployment, 2,902 people less than the previous month. There has also been a significant drop in the section of unemployed without previous employment, with 1,466 fewer unemployed (-13.99%). In agriculture (-6.41%), industry (-1.24%) and construction (-0.31) the unemployment rate has also fallen.