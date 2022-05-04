THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 09:21



The tourist campaign during Easter has been an oxygen cylinder for the regional labor market, which accumulated three consecutive months of increased unemployment due to the conflict in Ukraine and high inflation. Thus, April closed with 2,413 fewer unemployed in the Community, a decrease of 2.52% that leaves the total number of unemployed at 93,357. However, the drop in the regional figure is two tenths below the national average (-2.77).

In year-on-year terms, unemployment in the Region of Murcia has fallen by 21.45%, which translates into 25,487 fewer unemployed. The push of the tourist season does not prevent the balance during the first four months of the year from being negative, with 936 more unemployed than in December 2021.

The clear protagonist of the recovery in activity is the service sector, with 1,590 fewer unemployed, 65% of the total. A decrease of 2.52% that leaves the total number of unemployed in this sector at 61,462 people. The evolution of the agricultural sector is also especially positive, with a drop of 7.02% and 487 fewer unemployed. The rest of the sectors follow this trend and all show favorable trends, with 111 fewer unemployed in industry (-1.14%), 131 fewer in construction (-1.81%) and another 94 fewer in the unemployed section. previous (-1.07%).