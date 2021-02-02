Unemployment Exceptions to unemployment insurance will be extended until the end of June

The increase in the hedging part from EUR 300 to EUR 500 continues.

Several temporary unemployment insurance exemptions will be extended until the end of June. Otherwise, the actions decided last year would have ended at the end of March.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the aim is to secure the livelihood of employees in situations where employment is temporarily or completely terminated due to the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Unemployment benefit the increase in the hedging component will be extended from EUR 300 to EUR 500 per month until the end of June. The protection component refers to the amount of money that an unemployed jobseeker can earn without affecting unemployment benefits.

The mobility allowance may continue to be paid temporarily for full-time work if the duration of the person’s daily work-related journey at the beginning of the employment relationship would exceed two hours instead of the current three hours.

The mobility allowance can also be paid if the person moves from a similar distance due to work.

Unemployment benefit may temporarily continue to be paid on application in advance without a decision for a maximum of six months instead of the normal two months.

In the mediation of unemployment benefits, the so-called special mediation period and the related imputed salary would not apply before 1 July 2021. The mediation of corporate income based on the entrepreneur’s own declaration will also continue.