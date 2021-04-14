Unemployment Eva’s report: There are more than 160,000 unemployed in Finland for whom it is almost impossible to find work, the solution is to offer basic 20,000 euro basic accounts for adults

“The employment targets of current, past and future governments are shouting into the wind without sustainable solutions. They require major reforms to the social security system and incentives for employment services, ”Eva said in a recent report.

In Finland there are a lot of the long-term unemployed whose employment is really difficult. This could summarize the conclusion of the Business Delegation (Eva) report, Persistently Unemployed, published on Wednesday.

By persistent unemployment, the report refers to a phenomenon in which the unemployed are unlikely to find employment. According to Eva’s report, there are 162,000 such persistently unemployed people in Finland.

“Their chances of getting a job in a year’s time span are really low,” writes the consultant who wrote Eva’s report. Jussi Pyykkönen.

Report According to him, the employment probabilities of the persistently unemployed in Finland are not even close to the level of the 1980s. Pyykkönen calls the phenomenon economically and humanly unsustainable.

Over the entire 21st century, more than half of the long-term unemployed have been over the age of 50. This is a big change from the 20th century, when young people were unemployed in the majority.

“The graying of the unemployed is linked to a drastic change in the age structure and skills requirements of the labor market. Jobs where no training is required are simply lost in Finland. In 1987, there were 450,000 unskilled men and 420,000 unskilled women at work in Finland. Today, the corresponding figures are 160,000 men and 80,000 women. The employment of the unskilled has decreased by 630,000, ”Pyykkönen writes.

Pyykkönen proposes in a report published by Eva that Finland reform its social security with a so-called basic account. Its idea has been outlined by the MP Elina Lepomäki (kok).

The account would work like this: Anyone who is employed or has moved to college to be at least 18 years old would be entitled to use it. The right would require either 25 credits of university studies or an income of at least 10,000 euros within a specified period of time.

An initial capital of EUR 20,000 would be transferred to the account. You could withdraw money from your account at any time up to a maximum of € 650 per month. The amount to be withdrawn would also be affected by the salary income declared in the income register during the previous month. The effect of the salary on the amount to be withdrawn would be calculated in the same way as the current unemployment insurance cover.

Pyykkönen’s report suggests that the support model would be based on a basic account and a support system called participation income. Professor Heikki Hiilamo already proposed in 2017 that participation income be paid to those under 25 years of age. In Hiilamo’s performance, the purpose of the participation income was to encourage young people to work or study. In the coal company’s proposal, income would correspond to either basic income support or labor market support.

In Pyykkönen’s proposal, the participation income should be increased by a maximum of 650 euros per month.

“The capital of the basic account would accrue as ten percent of wage income was calculated to be credited to the account. A basic account would require a participation income in parallel. It would be covered in a situation where the balance of the basic account would be emptied, ”Pyykkönen outlines.

“Receiving income from participation would be conditional on the implementation of an individually targeted goal plan. The plan would be drawn up with a view to increasing employment prospects. For some, participation could be investing in life management issues, for others, for example, learning coding. ”

In practice, only those who need the service the most would be covered by participation income. In practice, this would increase the amount of service resources needed per capita, and increase the effectiveness of participation services, Pyykkönen writes.

Pyykkönen writes that the basic account model would stubbornly reduce the number of unemployed, as it would increase the combination of work and social security.

“Working would no longer be hindered by the fact that for safety’s sake, it’s worth staying home or working in the dark. The employment history of young people would be more diverse and with it a higher probability of employment. ”

Pyykkönen justifies the need for reform by the complexity of the current social security model.

“There are too many benefits and related grounds for citizens alien. Information does not flow between authorities. Bouncing from one counter to another is frustrating. Getting a job is not always financially viable, especially if income support complements housing support. ”

Basic account In addition, Pyykkönen would persevere in facilitating the employment of the unemployed by permanently transferring responsibility for organizing employment services to municipalities, making employment services impact-based, expanding apprenticeship training and introducing a separate integration agreement.

“In implementing integration, the focus should be shifted more to the labor market so that immigrants can integrate into society through work,” Pyykkönen writes.

“At the end of 2019, there were 38,000 unemployed people in foreign languages. Finland will not be able to do without a significant increase in work-related immigration. It is obvious that one of the biggest questions in Finland’s employment policy is how well integration succeeds. ”