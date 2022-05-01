Unemployment Embarrassing difficulties hamper new job search model in the Helsinki metropolitan area – It is difficult to get the unemployed to meet

1.5. 2:00 | Updated 1.5. 13:00

New the nordic job search model encourages the unemployed to be self-employed, but also obliges the unemployed to meet with the staff of the te offices and municipal employment trials at least every two weeks.

In the current model, a job seeker’s service plans are updated every three months. The new model will take effect after Labor Day next Monday.

The fastest progress has been in Espoo, which has already had time to try out the Nordic job search model in practical client work. Employment Services Manager Hilla-Maaria Sipilän according to him, piloting proved to be a sensible solution.

There are three main findings. The first is the old observation itself that job seekers may not want face-to-face appointments.

“We received feedback that this could not be handled by telephone,” says Sipilä.

Second the finding was the inadequacy of the negotiation facilities. When service plans should be updated every two weeks, a lot of confidential customer appointments accrue to offices.

The third observation relates to the shortcomings of the appointment system. A new appointment system was obtained for the state’s TE offices, but it did not become available for municipal experiments.

However, Sipilä believes that space and appointment problems will be resolved over time.

Pilot’s customer feedback was positive in Espoo. Those job seekers who came to the appointments by appointment found them useful. Foreign-language job seekers in particular appreciated the meetings face-to-face.

Helsinki Director of Immigration and Employment Affairs Ilkka Haahtela regrets the shortcomings of data systems. It has also been observed in Helsinki that the unemployed do not necessarily follow the invitations they receive to various group meetings.

However, it is impossible to extract information from the current system that would allow invitations to be tailored.

Haahtela estimates that job seekers whose life situation, level of education or work experience is not suitable for the recruitment and training events may also be invited.

“The idea and goals of the new job search model are good, but due to the shortcomings of data systems, it makes us impossible to employ. It takes time to check and review, and it’s out of customer work, ”says Haahtela.

The reform obliges employment authorities to check that jobseekers fulfill the obligation of 0–4 job applications per month. Failure to comply with obligations will first become a reminder, but from the fourth failure onwards, entitlement to unemployment benefit will cease for the time being.

Yet Last winter, the big cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa, were quite skeptical that the new job search model would even be able to be introduced.

The number of unemployed had swelled during the interest rate closures, and at the same time the municipalities sought to launch the previous major reform of employment services, ie municipal experimentation in employment.

The situation has now improved, as a large amount of additional labor has been packed into employment services with additional funding from the country’s government. 378 new employees have been hired in the Uusimaa TE office alone.

Also cities have budgeted additional funds and hired dozens of new workers for employment services.

The economic recovery has, of course, shrunk unemployment figures, but the number of unemployed in large cities is still high. According to statistics from February, there were a total of about 65,000 unemployed jobseekers in Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa.

Municipalities also have a large number of long-term unemployed. In Vantaa, for example, the number of long-term unemployed tripled during the coronavirus epidemic.

Director of Employment Services, Vantaa Susanna Taipale-Vuorinen considers it a matter of fate how to attract the long-term unemployed to services.