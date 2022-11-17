PNAD survey shows that 21 Federation units did not follow the decline registered by the national rate

the unemployment rate became stable in 21 units of the Federation in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The data are from the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) and were released this Thursday (17.Nov.2022). In the period, the national unemployment rate was 8.7%, 0.6 percentage lower than the 2nd quarter.

Paraná (5.3%), Minas Gerais (6.3%), Maranhão (9.7%), Acre (10.1%), Ceará (8.6%) and Rondônia (3.9%) accompanied the decline in the unemployment rate in Brazil. Bahia (15.1%), Pernambuco (13.9%) and Rio de Janeiro (12.3%) recorded the highest rates.

Women and blacks concentrate the largest stratum of unemployed people in the Brazilian population. According to the IBGE, 11% of women were unemployed in the 3rd quarter. Among men, the unemployment rate was 6.9%. When considering color and race, the percentage of unemployed whites was 6.8%, below the national average. For blacks (11.1%) and browns (10.0%) it was above.

According to published data, 27.2% of the unemployed have been looking for a job for more than 2 years. Another 44.5% have been looking for a reallocation in the labor market for more than 1 month and less than 1 year.

Among the employed population, 25.9% are self-employed. In this stratum, 39.4% work informally. The percentage of workers with a formal contract in the private sector was 73.3%.