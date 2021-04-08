The rules for the payment of the maximum unemployment benefit in the amount of 12,130 rubles have changed, now it will be paid within three months from the first payment. Writes about this “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

In three months, the amount of the allowance will be reduced to five thousand rubles. The government decree comes into force on April 8.

Also, the resolution specifies the rules for payments to pregnant Russian women. So, if the first quarter of receiving unemployment benefits in the maximum amount overlaps with the time of payment of temporary disability benefits due to pregnancy, then unemployment compensation will be postponed to a later date.

Earlier it was reported that Russia extended the simplified procedure for registering unemployed. At the same time, it is noted that the decisions will be made by the heads of the regions based on the epidemiological situation and the specifics of regional labor markets. The temporary simplified procedure for registering the unemployed was supposed to stop working on March 31. With its help, the Russians applied to the employment services through the portals of state services and “Work in Russia”. However, in March, the Ministry of Labor published a draft decree extending these rules until July 30.