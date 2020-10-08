Unemployment A large part of the unemployed in Finland is no longer even trying to get a job, says the OECD report – “They have kind of given up”

According to an OECD study, overly generous social benefits are not a major cause of unemployment in Finland.

Largest Barriers to unemployment in Finland are health problems and the lack of suitable job opportunities. This is assessed in a report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Thursday. The study was commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Kela.

“Compared to other OECD countries, a large proportion of the unemployed in Finland report that poor health is a barrier to employment. Work must continue to address the situation, especially with regard to mental health, ”says the OECD economist and researcher Emily Farchy.

A third key barrier to employment is low incentives to work due to other incomes. Other income includes, for example, spouse income or capital income.

Instead overly generous social benefits are not among the biggest barriers to employment, according to the study.

“Excessively generous unemployment benefits regularly become a major concern in the public debate, but the level of support seems to be less common than other barriers to employment,” the report says.

The OECD defines “high” social benefits as meaning that a person would lose at least 72 percent of their new income to reduced benefits and taxes when employed. For example, out of the 1,000 euros earned at work, a person would have a maximum of 280 euros left.

According to the study, efforts have been made to dismantle such incentive traps in Finland, and they are quite rare.

OECD researchers divide the Finnish unemployed into eight groups. The largest of these are mainly working-age people living in rural areas who no longer even look for work. This group includes one in four unemployed people. The average age of the group is 55 years.

According to the study, the biggest barriers to employment for this group are health problems and prolonged unemployment. Those in this group no longer believe in employment opportunities.

“They’ve kind of given up,” OECD Farchy summed up the report at the launch.

One in ten unemployed, on the other hand, is one of the men living in rural areas who, according to the survey, is looking for work despite health problems. However, there are no suitable job opportunities.

The second tenth, on the other hand, belongs to the group of unemployed approaching retirement age, who have a relatively high level of skills but low incentives to apply for work due to other incomes. A similar group are also women with great responsibility for caring for children.

According to the OECD, 70% of the unemployed in Finland have more than one barrier to employment. Therefore, focusing on just one obstacle – such as financial incentives – is not enough, according to the study.