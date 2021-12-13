In the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple rape of a seven-year-old girl. About this on Monday, December 13, report “Nevskie Vesti”.

According to the newspaper, the police detained the attacker on December 12. He was found at his place of residence in a village near Gatchina. The girl’s mother reported the crime to the police. The woman said that the first time a man abused her seven-year-old daughter in the fall of 2020, and the second time he raped a child on December 3 of this year.

The suspect is now in a temporary detention center. A criminal case was initiated against him under article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Previously, he was convicted seven times for theft, deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm and evasion from serving a sentence.

Earlier it was reported that a citizen of Uzbekistan who outraged a 12-year-old schoolgirl was detained in Pushkin, Leningrad Region.