Justo López was fired in 2013. This audiovisual producer, with 58 years behind him, has extensive work experience and wants to work. But he has been looking for a job for eight years and he always receives the same answer: “We want young people, their profile is not worth us”. López is one of the 496,600 citizens of our country between the ages of 55 and 64 who are unemployed, which represents 12.5% ​​of the workforce, according to EPA data. The veteran assumes that he will have a minimum pension left: “Raising the retirement age in a system that discriminates against us for being old is absurd.”

Antón Costas, professor of economics at the University of Barcelona, ​​warns of the burden for the production system to lose an experienced workforce: “In an aging population, they are more and more, but more remote. It is a destruction of wealth ”. Costas also warns of the error of delaying entry into the job market.

Although unemployment among young people is higher (21.4%), it is more difficult for the elderly to reintegrate. Among the unemployed between the ages of 25 and 34, only 15% are considered to be long-term unemployed, while 43% of those over 55 have been unemployed for two or more years, according to the INE. “Companies seek millennials that give them more time for less money ”, summarizes López. The economist José Moisés Martín Carretero points out the problem of temporary employment and the reduction of wages in the last decade. “There is an impoverishment of collective labor conditions, but young people normalize it more”, concludes the political scientist Arantxa Tirado.

Ana Roa, a 56-year-old computer scientist, was subcontracted in March 2020 for a project of a telephone company. Seven months later, she was fired. The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the tendency to lay off based on age and women are one of the most affected groups, as Antón Costas points out. “Blind selection processes should be carried out, only showing the aptitudes and hiding the age and gender in the curriculum”, proposes the professor.

Roa says that the youth staff in her company worked up to 12 hours a day, and she complied with those hours: “There are many prejudices with age, I did not want to be left behind.” 83% of those responsible for Human Resources have not hired anyone over 55 years of age in the last year and 40% admit that their age creates doubts about the performance of the position, according to a study by the Adecco Foundation. “Before you entered a company and defended it because it was your home. Now everything is temporary and precarious ”, denounces Roa.

Dismissals based on age produce a substitution effect that marginalizes factors such as loyalty to the company, as the sociologist Abel Ros explains: “It’s the current logic … If you don’t want it, there are a hundred behind in line.” The political scientist Arantxa Tirado points to the reduction of the working day as a solution: “You have to distribute employment. Work less to work all and live better ”.

Charo Andreo, 62, has been unemployed for almost two years and does not see the light at the end of the tunnel: “The system sees me as useless. My house is falling apart ”. The prejudices they face undermine the self-esteem of the senior, as stated in a study by the Adecco Foundation. 90% feel insecure in job interviews and 58% believe that they will never work again. “We live in limbo. They see us too young to retire and too old to hire us. Many of us suffer depressive episodes ”. This lays the foundations for the deepening of inequality and a great political disaffection, as the political scientist Arantxa Tirado warns: “Social marginalization breaks coexistence.”

Charo would like to work in something, “whatever it is”, but then they take away the aid for those over 55 years old. “If I get a temporary job where I charge 300 euros, it doesn’t pay off,” he laments. Martín Carretero emphasizes that the design of the subsidy should be compatible with access to employment: “Its amount must be increased and linked to improvements in employability processes.”

Santos Becerra has just turned 60 and has not found a job since 2011. He has no career, but he does have a professional career of almost three decades in furniture companies. He receives the subsidy and feels marginalized: “The State has set me aside with 430 euros.” Many seniors do not have a career, but they do have other skills or abilities, as Antón Costas points out: “They can contribute a lot”. Costas adds that the economic aid is patchy and policies should be implemented to reinsert them. “The importance of public employment has been demonstrated. It is time to bet on new positions and better conditions ”. Becerra is clear: “Working brings dignity, not just money. A country that cannot guarantee employment is a failure ”.