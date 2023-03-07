Would you like to work in the leading ecommerce company in Latin America? It turns out that Free market have some available job vacancies which may interest you.

It was through the platform “Linkedin” where the Latin American e-commerce company launched job offers.

What stands out most of the vacancies available in Mercado Libre this 2023 is that it favors work at home and, as if that were not enough, it also accepts students who are studying college.

In the vacancies posted on the aforementioned platform, full-time or intermediate positions can be found, with positions related to marketing, data analysis and user experience predominating.

In this note we will focus on the position of “Data Analyst for Crypto & Growth Fraud Prevention”.

Requirements and what the job of “Data Analyst for Fraud Prevention Crypto & Growth” consists of in Mercado Libre

On Linkedin Mercado Libre he posted the vacancy “Data Analyst for Fraud Prevention Crypto & Growth”, which is characterized by being a full-time hybrid position.

In this sense, the ecommerce company is looking for a person capable of working with different areas, among which are product, business, money laundering prevention and technology, among others, for the design and lighting of various products and campaigns. on all sites of Market Payment.

Thus, the worker in this area of ​​Mercado Libre will have to work together with the rest of the fraud prevention teams in order to design and strengthen the scores. transnationalwith the aim of reducing the financial loss of Mercado Libre or its users.

In addition to this, the person will have to identify an opportunity and generate insights that will make it possible to maximize the performance of the various fraud management systems in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, to apply for the Crypto & Growth Fraud Prevention Data Analyst position at Mercado Libre you must have a Linkedin account, click here and meet the following requirements: