Spain.- The Peruvian Perla Gavidiahad a stroke of luck, since she was unemployed and won the Christmas jackpot in the Draw at the Royal Theater in Madrid.

Perla is a migrant woman from Peru and who lives with her two children, fortunately she was in the audience during the Christmas raffle held on December 22 in the lottery hall of the Teatro Real in Madrid, in Spain.

Your number was the winner in the extraordinary Christmas draw During the morning of this Thursday, only a scream was heard in the living room and immediately there was a great commotion.

We recommend you read:

among all the public, a woman cried with emotion when she found out that she was one of the winners of one of the prizes with a value of 400 thousand euros (more than 8 million Mexican pesos).

Pearl was born in Peru and attended the event accompanied by her two children. The woman got up from her seat with emotion and burst into tears.

“I am going to buy a house and I am going to be able to study for my childrenwhich is what I love the most,” said Perla moved, even the emergency services had to help her leave the room.

Perla bought the winning ticket in Asturias, in northern Spain, and had another 95 tickets with her, according to local media.

She had been unemployed for more than two years after being fired by the cafeteria service at the Palacio de la Moncloa, her only income was unemployment aid.

“I’m going to stay in Madrid, I love this country and I am not going to return to Peru because the situation is very complicated,” Perla told the media.