Unemployed Compulsory application for the unemployed and interviews every other week – Preparation of a new job search model is nearing completion

It is still open whether the job offer, which is binding on the unemployed, will remain in the new model or whether it will be abandoned.

Government the planned activation of the job search for the unemployed is progressing for statements during the late spring, when, among other things, the translation of the presentation will be completed. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy (MEE) has finalized its draft presentation of the Nordic model of employment services, which has also been characterized as an improved version of the so-called active model second.

The aim is for the proposal to come before Parliament in the autumn and for the law to enter into force early next year.

According to the government’s policy, the employment effect of the Nordic employment services model would be at least 9,500 employees.

The latest the draft has not yet been discussed politically. The government outlined the model well already in the autumn budget debate, so now the question is mainly about the details. One of the interesting questions for jobseekers is whether the current mandatory job offer will remain in the new model or whether it will be abandoned.

Today, te offices can oblige the unemployed to apply for vacancies assigned to them.

Budget entry entry according to which jobseekers can continue to be offered job offers such as the current one. However, the ministry says that based on feedback from TE offices, many employers have not found it meaningful to interview people who are looking for work as required by the TE office.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), which represents employers, has demanded that the binding nature of the job offer be maintained.

“In general, how you office provides vacancies to applicants and what is their obligation here is the second entity on which we disagree,” says the lead expert. Vesa Rantahalvari From the EC.

Big problem in EK’s view, the model is a “loosening” of the quarantine system. However, Rantahalvar thinks that the model as a whole is good in the sense that it promotes employment and serves people.

The matter is now in the hands of the government and it remains to be seen where it will end up.

The main employing the impact in the new model has been calculated to support job search more strongly with employment services. For the first three months, a personal interview would be every other week. After this, a month-long intensive service period would always follow after six months of unemployment.

The government is investing EUR 70 million a year in adding more than a thousand officials to the services.

Job search would also be monitored more than today. Job search should be reported to the electronic system independently or in connection with the service every month.

According to the proposal, the unemployed should, in principle, apply for jobs of their choice on average once a week or 0-4 times a month, taking into account the labor market situation in the region or the applicant’s ability to work.

Obligation the omissions would become a notice for the first time and subsequently a gradual reduction so that the loss of unemployment benefit would be five days after the notice and ten days thereafter.

The remark and two qualifying periods would be followed by an obligation to be employed under current law, which means that an unemployed person will not be paid unemployment benefits until he or she has been in services or work for 12 weeks.

Today, a 60-day qualifying period follows if, for example, an unemployed person receives a binding job offer from the TE Office and does not apply for it. Two violations result in an obligation to be at work.

The government estimates that one application per week would be made by about 60 percent of unemployed job seekers. It is estimated that 90% of jobseekers would be subject to the obligation, albeit to varying degrees.

There where employers EK wants to keep binding job offers, the employee side has been willing to give them up.

“A much more motivating model would be for jobseekers to be tipped into jobs and the applicant to choose where he or she wants to apply,” says an employment policy expert. Alli Tiensuu From SAK.

The employee-side view, the virtues of the proposal are in particular investments in services and Karens brisk easing. However, there are concerns that categorical obligations for all the unemployed are enshrined in law. The government has outlined that the boundary conditions of the obligation must be regulated with sufficient precision. Wage earners consider that when trying to write precise boundary conditions in the law, some situations are necessarily left out or in the gray area.

The social partners are now waiting for the draft proposal to be sent for comments and to be able to comment on it.

Next week’s midway through the government aims to take further action to increase the number of decision-making jobs towards the 80,000 target. In the past, the government has outlined measures to increase employment by 31,000 to 36,000. The Nordic model of employment services belongs to these.

It is known that the government has agreed that the employment impact of the measures of ministries other than the Ministry of Finance can be used in the mid-term dispute.

In any case, there is a need to find cumbersome solutions, both for undermining earnings-related unemployment security and for promoting local agreement. Tripartite working groups, both of which have been in a state of disrepair for a long time, stumbled upon the rocks before the midst of the riots, and the views of the ruling parties have also been far apart.