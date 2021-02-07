Joe Biden has been the new President of the USA since the end of January. The Democrat approaches his office differently than predecessor Donald Trump. And focuses on being closer to the people.

Washington DC – Many people dream of having a personal conversation with the most powerful man in the world. For a woman from California, the dream came true. US President Joe Biden surprised her with a phone call from the Oval Office.

Biden spoke to Michele, a mother from Roseville, Northern California, on the phone about their needs. The woman had lost her job due to the corona pandemic. Michele had previously written a letter to the President, according to the White House. In this she described her problems and her search for a new job to Biden.

US President Joe Biden surprises unemployed woman with a phone call

“How are you, Michele?” Asked the head of state of the United States. She told the president that she was unemployed for the first time in her life. Biden showed understanding for Michele’s concerns. “My father always said that a job is much more than just a paycheck,” the president countered. “It’s also about dignity, about respect, about your place in society.”

Michele was impressed and replied, “We are so happy that they exist. We are so glad that you are now taking care of the fight against the pandemic. ”In addition, the woman from California brought the president the good news that her parents had recently got their vaccination appointment. “That’s great,” said Biden happily.

Last year, Michele lost her job because of the pandemic. I recently gave her a call to hear her story and discuss how my American Rescue Plan will help families like hers. pic.twitter.com/SAqM2GytPf – President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2021

The White House distributed a video of the phone call via Twitter. In it, Biden also advertises his planned, trillion dollar corona aid package. Among other things, this provides for direct aid payments to millions of US citizens in need due to the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden wants to talk to citizens on the phone regularly

The president’s call is part of a new dialogue campaign by the new US administration. According to his spokeswoman Jen Psaki, Biden wants to “regularly communicate directly with the Americans” in the future. His predecessor Donald Trump was often accused of indifference when it came to dealing with US citizens who were badly affected by the Corona crisis. Biden relies on compassion, which he wants to show with the phone calls with those who have suffered the corona pandemic.

The majority of Twitter users praised Biden’s initiative. “A caring president who cares for all Americans,” wrote one user. “We are lucky to have a real president again,” said one user pointedly – based on predecessor Donald Trump. But there was also slight criticism. “Let’s not fool ourselves. Presidents get hundreds of thousands of such letters and e-mails “, another user pointed out,” and a huge staff picks out those who are suitable for a good PR piece like this “.

The coming weeks and months will show whether Biden will listen to the needs and concerns of US citizens and combat them with the right political measures. Now the president has to translate nice words into deeds. (kh)